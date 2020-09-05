Watch a Shocked Jogger Get Swatted at by a Bear

Every runner has different goals when they go out for a jog. I'm guessing that none include having your leg swatted by a bear, but that's exactly what happened to one jogger recently.

This wild moment was caught on camera in Coquitlam, British Columbia recently.

Fortunately, the lady was not injured in the incident. According to the CTV News report, this led to conservation officers closing the trail.

A follow-up report investigated whether the woman was trying to take a selfie with the bear. She said she wasn't and is now leading a public outcry to spare the bear's life once conservation officers locate it.

The video shows that the marks on her leg are barely noticeable now. That's great news since an aggressive bear could have done so much more.