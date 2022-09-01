Hilarious ‘Voice Over’ Video Proves No Trashcan Is Bear Proof

There has always been something comical about wild animals showing very human traits. That is exactly why this new viral TikTok video showing a black bear actually opening a supposed bear-proof trashcan.

It is worth noting that this video took place in New Jersey, but what can I say, we love bear content here in the Cowboy State. Plus, it totally wouldn't surprise me if a Wyoming bear took this as a (hashtag?) challenge and tried to mirror this bear's success.

It's not the just the irony that a black bear was able to open a bear proof trashcan (and I do me literally opened, not like it just destroyed it with teeth and claws, meticulously opened), but it is also the voice over that makes the footage so funny.

The video was posted by TikTok-er, jay.mac6, who's channel is all hilarious voice-over content. This video alone has been viewed almost 800,000 times and has amassed over 97,000 likes, in a single day. Check it out below.

If you Google bearproof trashcans, you'll notice that a lot of the queries actually say "bear resistant" now. That's how you get wording changed.

