WATCH: Black Bear Gets in the Halloween Spirit by Eating Giant Pumpkin

It's not often that you see wildlife getting into the holiday spirit, but apparently it does actually happen.

A black bear was spotted chowing down on a massive pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee a few weeks ago. While it was definitely cute to see, especially this close to Halloween, it is noteworthy that all the people with their camera phones out were putting themselves at risk. They were not the recommended 100 yards away from the wild animal, that honestly could have switched its attention to a more "meaty" target at any given second.

Since this incident didn't take place in Wyoming or at a national park, I want to give folks the benefit of the doubt, but you would think common sense would have kicked in at some point. It didn't. Luckily no one was injured.

The footage originally took place on September 28th, 2021. It was shared to viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, along with a caption that read:

We were on vacation to Gatlinburg, and the bear came out from the river and mosied up towards Ripley's aquarium and then proceeded towards the pumpkin. After the pumpkin rolled into the road, it walked in front of the hotel and got backed into a corner. But it didn't attack anyone. Seemed friendly. Finally, police came up and ran him off by shooting him with two rubber bullets. The police said he dealt with this kind of bear thing all the time.

