WATCH: Black Bear Chases Mountain Biker Through Trail in Montana

While we love seeing the cute bear interactions (like these two cubs that playfully entered a nursing home recently in North Carolina), not all bear/human encounters are that peaceful.

The official KHQ Local News Facebook page, out of Spokane, Washington, shared a shocking video of a black bear chasing a biker through a trail. Along with the video, the caption read:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The Montana Knife Company posting this video to their Instagram page showing a black bear chasing a mountain biker in Whitefish.

The biker was not injured.

The original video (shown below), was shared to Instagram via the Montana Knife Company account, which had a much more ominous tone in their caption, which read:

A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land... Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker in Whitefish, MT.😳😳😳

In the video, you can see how quickly the bear was able to make up space between itself and the biker, which shows how fast they can move on land. One can only wonder what was going through the biker's mind or if he/she even knew it was happening, which in truth, is even scarier, if you think about it. The one thing that matters the most is that the biker is okay.