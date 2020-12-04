Watch a Yellowstone Expedition Encounter a Half Dozen Bull Moose

If you go to Yellowstone National Park, you might see a moose or you might not. Recently a Yellowstone tour group didn't just see one moose. They came across a half dozen bull moose strolling across a nearby meadow.

Yellowstone Wolf Tracker shared this on Facebook a few days ago.

Can you imagine hiking in Yellowstone and having this group cross your path?

The National Park Service estimated that there are around 200 moose that inhabit the park as their numbers have declined over the years. As they mention, moose normally travel in small family groups which makes this number of males together very uncommon to see. Considering these beasts weigh up to 1,000 pounds each, you wouldn't want them paying the wrong kind of attention to you.

I did some research on the Facebook page that shared this and it looks like Yellowstone Wolf Tracker offers custom tours of Yellowstone.

Last time my family visited Yellowstone, we saw hundred of bison, but no moose or bears. This group was very fortunate to be able to safely witness so many bull moose in one place.