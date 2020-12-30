Watch a Zoomed In Video of the Full ‘Cold Moon’ Over Wyoming

You may have noticed the gorgeous full moon over Wyoming this week, but I bet you haven't seen it as close up as this zoomed in video shows.

Thanks to Tensleep Canyon Limestoner on YouTube for sharing this video they captured this week using a fancy Nikon P900 camera.

What exactly is a "cold moon"? According to NASA's website, it's the Native American name for a full moon or the long night moon. The cold part is because December is the month when things really start to get cold. Fortunately, even my brain can understand that concept since it isn't rocket science. Sorry for the pun, NASA.

Either way, it's a gorgeous close-up of our lunar neighbor that has been bright in our skies this week.