Watch Bear Enter Liquor Store, Eat Candy While He Waits for Order

We see bears in Yellowstone all the time. But, even if you've seen bears before, I bet you've never seen one do this. A new video shows a bear entering a liquor store. As an added bonus, he munches on candy at the checkout while he waits for his order.

According to the video description, this happened at Thibodeau’s Liquor Store in Juneau, Alaska. You'll notice that there are no customers in this video. There's a good reason for that. They've spotted this large predator making his way toward the checkout counter.

Pay special attention to the person that pulls up in their car about halfway through the video.

You can practically hear this person yell "nope".

ViralHog via YouTube

I can almost make the case that the pandemic has caused bears to become alcoholics. This incident also happened recently in British Columbia.

Hang in there, bears. No reason to start binging hard liquor. Go back into the woods and pig out on honey and other bear things before you end up on skid row.

