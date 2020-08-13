WATCH: Captain Marvel Star ‘Brie Larson’ Climbs The Grand Tetons

One of the major stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, climbed the Grand Tetons and kept it a secret.

Brie recently posted a video of the journey to her brand new official YouTube channel. The 16-minute video chronicles how she prepared, including pushing a full size Jeep with only her body, along with other pretty radical training to prepare her for the climb.

Larson made the climb with celebrity personal trainer, Jason Walsh and also Academy Award winning director and professional climber, Jimmy Chin.

Brie shared some hilarious bloopers from the journey on her official Twitter account on Monday (August 10th, 2020).

While we completely understand why she kept her Wyoming excursion a secret, we sure hope the next time we have a Marvel superhero in our lovely state, that they decide to make themselves known.