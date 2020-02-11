WATCH: Cowboy Gives A Very Wyoming-like History Lesson on Valentine’s Day

With Valentine's Day only a few days away, Comedy Central has blessed us with a hilarious history lesson on the holiday.

Having a cowboy breakdown the ancient history behind this often dreaded day, is refreshing, comical, but also informative. In addition to the lore this here comedic cowboy bestowed on us in a very Wyoming-like, blue collar fashion, he also managed to throw in some pretty on point love tips, which I hope don't get lost amongst the jokes.

Although the video is super funny, the message was not lost on this man. Actions really do speak louder than words. Don't believe me? Ask any woman.