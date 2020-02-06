Watch for a Full Super Snow Moon Over Casper Saturday Night

If the weather behaves and you don't mind being a late night owl, you can see a spectacular super snow moon over Casper Saturday night.

The Farmer's Almanac details what to expect from this February full moon and why it's referred to as a super snow moon. According to their time and date calculation, the super snow moon will be at it's brightest over Casper at approxmately 12:34 am on Sunday morning, February 9 although it will obviously first be seen Saturday night, February 8.

Why is it a snow moon? That's thanks to the fact that the most snow falls in February. Duh. One of their moon experts gave some more backstory to why a super snow moon is a super snow moon.

But, Casper is Casper which means there's a chance our skies may not be clear. Saturday is supposed to start off good, but the night forecast does not look promising according to the National Weather Service.

NWS

So that's a big maybe if the super snow moon will be visible over Casper. Wouldn't it be ironic if the super snow moon is blocked by snow?