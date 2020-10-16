NOAA’s Winter Forecast Says Wyoming Should Be Normal Maybe

NOAA has just released their forecast for the winter and it shows that Wyoming's weather should maybe be normal. "Maybe" is the key word in this forecast.

Before I attempt to break down exactly what NOAA said, here's a video summary of their outlook for winter for us and the rest of the country.

There are 2 big areas to look at. Temperature and precipitation. If they're correct (feel free to insert your favorite weatherman joke here), we should see normal temps here.

NOAA/Climate.gov

Precipitation is a little more iffy. You'll notice the green line indicating a slightly wetter winter goes right through Casper although maybe a little more to our north.

NOAA/Climate.gov

It's worth noting that this differs from Farmer's Almanac which shows above average snowfall for here.

Farmer's Almanac

I can't believe I'm saying this, but for once I'm cheering for the National Weather Service/NOAA to be right instead of Farmer's Almanac. It won't be long before we'll see who's accurate in the real world.

You can find the full winter breakdown on the official NOAA website.