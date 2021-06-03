Wyoming Temps. Could Break Records This Weekend — Here’s Where

The National Weather Service in Riverton says temperatures in much of central Wyoming could break or tie records heading into the weekend.

According to forecasters, temperatures could get as high as 88 in Casper on Thursday, though that's 4 degrees shy of the record 92 degrees set in 1977.

Meanwhile, Worland looks to be among the hottest towns in the state with temperatures expected to hit the 98 mark on Friday. The record high there is 102.

Buffalo Could also see highs up to 98 on Friday, which would shatter the record of 91 set in 2012.

The weather service also advises the public not to leave their babies and pets unattended in vehicles as temperatures spike.