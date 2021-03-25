NWS Riverton Says Our Wyoming Spring Will Be Drier and Warmer

We need moisture, but if you enjoy sunshine and warmer temperatures, you're likely to be happy about the spring forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton for what Wyoming can expect.

The NWS Riverton shared this graphic on their Facebook page today. Note that orange is not a good area to be in if you're hoping we're going to get relief from the severe drought any time soon.

As the Water Resources and Data System and State Climate Office has documented, we are in a dangerously dry period. Their most recent map shows the challenge Wyoming faces.

USDA

While it's nice to enjoy sunshine, most of us would likely be very happy to see some spring rain to provide relief for ranches and farms. The good news is this is just a forecast. As with any weather prediction, there's always the possibility that reality will end up being different.

