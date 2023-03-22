Spring Fever Has Hit Wyoming, Can You Feel it?

Still waiting to see the first signs of a green glass blade, or a bud on a tree.

HANG IN THERE!

It's coming.

You know the old joke, "Don't like Wyoming's weather, wait five minutes."

In speaking with Don Day of Day Weather he actually called April CRUEL. YEAH WELL SO WAS OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH!!!!

This March has certainly proven that old joke true.

It's nice to see the grass is getting greener and it's a little warmer most days, but then the next day it's not, and here comes the show again.

Have you seen the buds on the trees? It's beginning. Soon, flowers and birds.

Spring is here and Wyoming is about to bloom.

