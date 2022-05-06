Revealing Memes That Accurately Describe Springtime in Wyoming

Spring has sprung in Wyoming. It's official, but what spring is in the Cowboy State is different than it is around the rest of the country. Let's call the following memes life lessons I've learned while living in Wyoming. For example, what birds and other creatures around tell a lot about the season. The seagulls return to the Walmart parking lot and you know it is spring. The spiders crawl out of their hole in the ground, springtime! Plus, living in this state, you know that late spring snowstorms always pack the biggest punch.

Revealing Memes That Accurately Describe Spring Time in Wyoming Living in Wyoming, we've become accustomed to the bio-polar nature of springtime. It's not like the midwest, spring here has a personality of its own. These memes are a dedication to what we've learned living in the Cowboy State.

