NWS: Record High Temps Likely Thursday Across Much of Wyoming

Areas of Wyoming are expected to see record or near-record daily high temperatures Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The NWS predicts Casper will see the highest temperature of 84 F, which would tie the daily record set in 1992. .

Greybull, Riverton and Worland should see temperatures in the low 80s.

Rock Springs is expected to reach 77 F, which would be one degree warmer than the current daily record, set in 1992.

The warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will include 50s and lower 60s in the mountains, increasing snowmelt and raising water levels in rivers and creeks.

The snowmelt will be mainly Wednesday to Friday.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms should return Thursday, with the greatest likelihood expected in western Wyoming.