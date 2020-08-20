WATCH: Fox Refuses to Become Falcon’s Meal Near Medicine Bow

Wyoming Game and Fish shared an intense video of a fox dodging a falcon that was set on getting a meal in the Shirley Basin.

In the video, taken by Carissa Turner, a fox is seen somewhere on the Wyoming prairie. A falcon swoops into the screen and the fox nimbly dodges it.

The fox had to put on the moves four times before running away.

According to the Audubon Society, this particular falcon makes its home in the arid west. It often pursues small pray with "rapid, maneuverable flight close to the ground."

Its preferred method of hunting is staying close to the ground and surprising its prey.

But it looks like this fox was ready.

