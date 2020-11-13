WATCH: A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion Is Coming To HBO Max

This has been 30 long years in the making, but thanks to Will Smith and HBO Max, we can all witness it together.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special is coming this month. Will posted the trailer on his personal YouTube channel earlier this morning (November 13th, 2020). Check it out below.

*SPOILER ALERT: if you were a fan of the sitcom, this will take you on an emotional roller coaster ride.*

I indeed did get emotion quite a few times watching the trailer myself, as in actual tears were flowing. The actor that portrayed Uncle Phil, James Avery, passed away on the last day of December 2013. You can clearly see all the emotion among the cast when talking about him and the impact he had on the show.

There will be questions answered and a lot of nostalgia. According to a recent story published by Variety, the official release date is November 19th, 2020. I double checked on IMDb to verify their information, but the website just says November 2020. No matter the actual date, we can all breathe a little easier because we know it's happening this month.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air meant so much to an entire generation. This is something America needs right now.

I, for one, can not wait for this!