WATCH: Man Claims To Have Spotted A UFO Over Worland

There are plenty of conspiracy theorists in Wyoming, but maybe none more dedicated than Mike Decker. He constantly updates the masses, on pretty much a daily basis, via his Twitter feed and YouTube channel.

Decker recently captured footage (April 20th. 2020) of what he claims is a United States Air Force plane over Worland, when a UFO appears briefly. He shared the following video via his Twitter feed (@skymilitia307) with the caption that read:

USAF spraying and UFO over Wyoming 4/20/20 #chemtrails #USAF

Below is a longer breakdown of the video, with some closeups of the unidentified flying object in perfect view. What do you think the object is?