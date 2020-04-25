WATCH: Man Claims To Have Spotted A UFO Over Worland
There are plenty of conspiracy theorists in Wyoming, but maybe none more dedicated than Mike Decker. He constantly updates the masses, on pretty much a daily basis, via his Twitter feed and YouTube channel.
Decker recently captured footage (April 20th. 2020) of what he claims is a United States Air Force plane over Worland, when a UFO appears briefly. He shared the following video via his Twitter feed (@skymilitia307) with the caption that read:
USAF spraying and UFO over Wyoming 4/20/20 #chemtrails #USAF
Below is a longer breakdown of the video, with some closeups of the unidentified flying object in perfect view. What do you think the object is?
