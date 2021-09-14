Wyoming Can Now Report UFOs to a New Government Office

Wyoming certainly has been the hot spot for UFO stories in North America.

Devils Tower helps make the Wyoming UFO connection with the movie Close Encounters Of The 3rd Kind. There are many supposed sightings over the state every year.

Although Wyoming does not show up prominently on the UFO Heat Map for most UFO sightings. Those sightings tend to be over the most populated areas of the United States, and Wyoming certainly is not in that category.

Now congress wants to investigate UFO sightings, officially. So maybe we might find some "Men In Black" knocking on some doors and asking questions if they haven't been already.

Get our free mobile app

Investigative journalist Tim McMillan revealed today at The Debrief,

Legislation contained within the upcoming FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act calls for the establishment of a permanent office to address “unidentified aerial phenomena” or “UAP,” more commonly known as UFOs.

“Not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence, shall establish an office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense to carry out, on a Department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force as of the date of the enactment of this Act,” the proposed legislation reads.

If passed, the move would represent a monumental shift in the U.S. government’s over half-century position on UFOs and represent the first formally acknowledged and permanently staffed effort to investigate unexplained aerial activity since the 1969 closure of the Air Force’s Project Blue Book.

Buckrail News via YouTube

So keep your eyes to the sky and report those UFO sightings. The government wants to know. Unless you don't trust the government for any reason, then you might want to keep what you saw to yourself.

Don't forget you can always report your latest sighting to the UFO Reporting Center. They are a private group that catalogs sightings without government help.

Wyoming's Best Pilots Astound At The Glendo Fly-In 2021