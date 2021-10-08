Watch Man’s Proposal in Glacier Get Interrupted by Bighorn Sheep
He had found the love of his life and the perfect setting to pop the question. However, a bighorn sheep in Glacier National Park had different plans entirely.
I found this love story on YouTube today. Here's how the guy described his "plans" and how he nearly got photobombed by a bighorn:
During the 14-mile hike on Highline pass, we found a beautiful clearing. When we set up the tripod to take 'pictures' I started recording a video. As I mustered up the courage to pop the question, Shanna suddenly pointed to something out of view of the camera. Next thing you know a big horned sheep appeared and came within feet of both of us. It ended up laying down in the grass a few feet away. After composing myself I found the courage to pop the question in one of the most beautiful places we could imagine. Onlookers clapped and cheered for us as they passed by on their hike.
Her reaction to the surprise visitor right before "the moment" is precious.
Imagine seeing this big boy coming across your path as you're probably already nervous to pop the question.
Spoiler Alert: She said yes.
Congrats to the happy couple who are now man and wife and high-fives (or hooves?) to the bighorn sheep who is now a video star.