WATCH: Pilot Shares Video of Air Drop On Garden Creek Fire

September 5th, 2020, saw a major wildfire on Casper Mountain off Garden Creek Road. K2Radio news reported the first crews on the scene were met with a fast-moving grass fire and a single-family structure that was in flames. Many people in the area had to be evacuated.

Pilot Mike Miller shared video footage from the undercarriage of his plane to his YouTube channel showing his crew assisting with fighting the blaze by doing air drops.

In addition to the footage from both the front and rear of his aircraft, Miller also shared pictures of his crew in the short, two and half minute video.

This isn't the first air drop video Miller has shared fighting Wyoming wildfires. Back on July 22nd, 2020, he also shared some stunning footage of the Gas Hills fire about 40 miles west of town and also the Rolling Hills Fire, which took place roughly 30 miles east of the city limits. Click here to view that video.