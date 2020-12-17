LOOK INSIDE: This Airplane Is A McDonalds Restaurant

YES - You can eat inside the airplane. (Just wanted to get that out of the way).

You'll see in the video above that a McDonalds franchise owner decided to do something unique to make his restaurant stand out from any other fast food restaurant in the area.

The only problem is you'll have to go to Taupo, New Zealand to see this vintage DC-3 aircraft, and eat in it. Did I mention you can eat inside it? Just wanted to make sure you understand that. You can see in the cockpit too, but you can't sit in it.

According to the owner of this McDonalds, “The site was previously part of a car dealership, the Aeroplane Car Company, and the owner bought a disused DC-3 plane, which sat alongside the building…And when McDonald’s purchased the site in 1990, the aeroplane came with it.”

The franchise owner and McDonalds converted the plane’s fuselage into a 20-seat dining room. Just add a paint job with McDonalds colors and name and there you go.

The DC3's job, before becoming a restaurant, was as a passenger plane for South Pacific Airlines from 1961 to 1966.

I'm sure I'm not going out on a limb when I say that the people who designed this plan, along with the people who built it and the pilots and mechanics, never imagined this old girl would become a restaurant.

There is a long list of good reasons to go to New Zealand. I just added going so see and having a burger in this plane to my list.