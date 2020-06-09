WATCH: The Late Great Stan Lee Speaks Out On Racism

Amid the nationwide outcry of police brutality after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, there have been several protests, marches and vigils across the entire country.

Because of this, recently the estate of legendary comic book creator, artist and writer, Stan Lee, have been posting his views on racism to his Twitter account. When asked by Larry King how he'd change the world, Lee responded with:

I'd make people not hate each other because of their religion, because of their nationality, because of any stupid reason. If we can abolish hatred, we live on this gorgeous planet.

Lee's Twitter page also shared this awesome clip from Stan's Soapbox (a very popular section included at the end of his comic books) from 1968.

In addition to his myriad of comic books and cameo movie appearances, Lee was also big on philanthropy. In 2010, he founded the Stan Lee Foundation to focus on literacy, education, and the arts. This was especially important the Cowboy State, because Lee donated portions of his personal effects to the University of Wyoming at various times, between 1981 and 2001.