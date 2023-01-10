Wyoming Tops New Study for ‘States with the Most Racial Progress’

As far as population goes, Wyoming may not be the most racially diverse, but it is to nice to see we're making positive changes overall.

A new study released by person finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s States with the Most Racial Progress" and the Cowboy State landed the #1 spot overall for Racial Progress Rating in the entire country.

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub data showed exactly what metrics Wyoming shined in, which included (all of the following comparisons refer to the gaps between white people and black people over time):

1st – Change in Median Annual Household Income Gap

1st – Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

8th – Change in Unemployment Rate Gap

11th – Change in Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a High School Diploma

16th – Change in Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap

17th – Change in Poverty Rate Gap

The study went on to further state:

In 2022, conversations on race have remained prevalent, with high-profile police brutality trials ending in convictions for officers. Unfortunately, only 40% of all adults and only 30% of black adults think the recent increased focus on racial equality has actually led to changes that have improved the lives of black people. This makes it clear that we have a lot of work to do. The harsh realities of racial segregation and discrimination are no longer as visible in America as they once were — but they persist.

We still have a long way to go in the country to get things to a truly equal level, but it is nice to see progression moving in the right direction.

A Lookback at DJ Nyke's Adventures in 2022