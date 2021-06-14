WATCH: This Epic Horse Drive Makes Our Wyoming Hearts Proud

There are certain things that we get to see here in Wyoming every day that are awe-inspiring to the millions of tourists that visit us.

Snow-capped mountain peaks, miles of green prairie grass swaying in the wind, and wide-open clear blue skies are a few things that come to mind.

As tourists travel down our two-lane highways and interstates they can catch a glimpse of our gorgeous landscapes, and sometimes they get a chance to see a bit of our Western way of life too.

A herd of cattle being moved from one pasture to another, a rickety pickup truck flying down a dirt road with a trail of dust, or a bunch of kids playing around in a haystack gives them a peek at the life that many of us love to live.

Having lived in Wyoming for over 20 years I've had the unique privilege of seeing some things that many others never get a chance to experience.

From Spring branding to hiking 30 miles into the backcountry of Wyoming I've had the chance to experience things that some people only dream of...

But, one thing I have yet to see is a massive herd of horses on the move.

While it's not quite the same as actually being there, this video on TicTok wonderfully captures the majestic beauty of hundreds of horses stampeding towards home.

Wasn't that amazing?

I think I need to add watching something like this in real life to my bucket list...