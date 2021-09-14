You know the old saying about laughter being contagious? In this video, that is 100% true. Once you watch this horse showing off his personality and love for potato chips, the laughter of those in the video will become contagious to you and you're going to be laughing while watching along. According to researchers, your brain is wired to respond to laughter and automatically gets your face muscles ready to join in.

In the early 1960's the TV show 'Mr. Ed' was the story of a talking horse who loves to share his wisdom and comedy with his beloved owner Wilbur.

The actor that played Wilbur was Alan Young and he said the horse (who's real name was Bamboo Harvester...interesting that animals need "stage names", but...) learned to move his lips when the trainers would use nylon thread in his mouth, it was also said peanut butter was also used at first, but once the horse caught on, the horse knew to move his lips as soon as the trainer touched his hoof then eventually as soon Alan completed his lines he knew to move his lips. If you had any doubt that horses are REALLY smart, there are tons of examples of how smart they are. If you've had much experience with horses, you know they are smart, have their own personalities and can interact with you.

The group was spending time outside of their camper while relaxing during a camping outing at the beginning of August here in the Cowboy State.

If you are having a rough day and need a pick me up, this video is likely enough to put you in a better mood.

