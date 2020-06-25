Watch Time-Lapse of Summer Solstice from Wyoming’s Snowy Range

I'm pretty jaded when it comes to videos, but this one took my breath away. It's a time-lapse video taken from 10,000 feet in Wyoming's Snowy Range of the Milky Way during the summer solstice.

David Peel just shared this truly incredible night-time video on Vimeo.

Here's a little bit of what David said on Vimeo about this experience:

Taken in the Snowy Range of Wyoming at an elevation of about 10,000 feet, the core was well above the horizon.The time-lapse was taken from roughly astronomical twilight to astronomical dawn...

The key to David's video is the Snowy Range is one of the better dark sky locations in the US for capturing video like this. If you've ever tried to take video of the sky at night from a city, you know street, home and vehicle lights make it difficult to get good quality video of anything space-related.

If you'd like to create a video like this, the Dark Site Finder website is great for finding locations away from non-natural lights.

It's also worth mentioning that David has an epic camera. His Vimeo share said he utilized a Sony A7R 2 camera with a special lens for this video. Having some mad video skills like David obviously has doesn't hurt either.

Gotta love the dark Wyoming skies that allow us to witness so much beauty.