Watch Weird Object Make Smoke Rings in the Sky then Disappear

Leave it to South Dakota to come up with a brand new kind of UFO. There's video that shows an object make smoke rings then suddenly disappear.

According to the YouTube description, this happened in Sioux Falls recently. See what you think of this.

The person who captured the video said the object appeared to start plummeting, but then looked like it might have exploded or it could have just been a weird reflection from the sun on the object.

The weird part is that there were no reports of aircraft having any problems in this area that I can find and the object disappeared after the last puff of smoke.

You'll also notice that the video has two parts. The person who shared said they took the first part while driving. The second part was after they pulled their vehicle over. No matter how you look at it, this is a strange sky phenomenon regardless of what caused it.