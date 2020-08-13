WATCH: Woman Walks Too Close to Bison in Black Hills, Gets Tossed

A woman in Custer County, South Dakota somehow escaped serious injury after she got too close to a bison in the county's namesake state park.

The Custer County Chronicle reported the incident on social media Thursday afternoon.

Facebook user Jo Reed shared a video at what's apparently the start of the attack. In the video, the woman's pants snag on the bison's horns as she is dragged across the road.

WARNING: The video shows a violent interaction between a tourist and a wild animal. It also contains explicit language.

According to the Chronicle report, the victim is a 54-year-old Iowa woman. Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley told the Chronicle that the woman got off a motorcycle and was attempting to approach a bison calf when another adult bison charged her, catching her belt and jeans on its horns before swinging her around violently.

The woman lost consciousness during the incident.

Several agencies responded, including Black Hills Life Flight.

It's worth noting that the Custer County Sheriff's Office shared a post less than a week ago warning of approaching bison.

Custer State Park is just across the Wyoming border in the Black HIlls.