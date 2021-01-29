Watch a Sportscar Get Caught in a Bison Stampede in the Dakotas

If you are afraid of high insurance premiums, you might not want to watch this video. It shows a sportscar that got caught in a bison stampede in the Dakotas.

Max Kaufman shared this video of a bison stampede that happened late last year in Custer State Park in South Dakota. Notice the very nervous person in the sportscar that got caught right in the middle of these large animals.

From what I can tell, it looks like this special bison on the move moment happened in late September of 2020. You have to feel for the sportscar. It was doing exactly what it's supposed to do which is not move. You're at the mercy of wherever the bison decide to go.

As the Department of the Interior confirms, bison are the largest land mammal in America. A male bison can easily weigh up to 2,000 pounds. Let's do some math. Autolist says that an average car weighs about 4,000 pounds. Some sports cars are lighter because they're made to be quicker. Fiberglass = quicker. When you consider that a 2,000 pound mammal is running toward your light sportscar, it likely would not end well for the car if one (or more) of the bison hits your vehicle. It would be like getting run over by big hairy trains.

Fortunately once the bison dust settled, it doesn't appear anyone had any major damage. Chalk this one up to a very close call in Custer State Park.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app