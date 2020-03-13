Watch Wyoming Wildlife Pose in Front of Laramie Peak Webcams

Not only does Wyoming have some of the most diverse wildlife, but we also have some of the most photogenic as new Laramie Peak webcam video proves.

Wyoming Game and Fish just shared this epic new webcam video they captured on Laramie Peak.

Their description explains the different animals you watched that made their way past the trail cams.

Video clips of 4 wildlife species were captured by a trail camera on the Laramie Peak Wildlife Habitat Management area in Wyoming.

You won't have to wait much longer before you can actual adventure in this area. The official Wyoming Game and Fish Laramie Peak page mentions that it opens to humans at 8 am on May 1.