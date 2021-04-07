Wyoming Lowers Minimum Age For Kids Hunting Big Game

The age that a person is allowed to hunt big game is going down in Wyoming.

What might surprise you is that the current age is 12 years old for hunting what is considered big game in the state.

As of July 1st, 2021, that age drops by one year, to 11 years old but will turn 12 by the end of the calendar year. Not that big of a change, but there you have it.

But that does not mean that an 11-year-old can take off on their own and go hunting for big game. Anyone under 14 must be accompanied “at all times” by someone 18 years of age or older.

There are more rules beyond that. According to hunting laws in Wyoming: The adult in charge must, possess a firearm safety certificate, hold a current big game hunting license and have been issued a big game license in the last 5 years.

“If the person accompanying the hunter under the age of fourteen (14) years is not the parent or guardian of the hunter, the hunter shall have in his possession a permission slip signed by his parent or guardian allowing him to hunt under supervision,” Wyoming Statue 23‑2‑102 states. “Each accompanying adult shall supervise not more than one (1) hunter under the age of fourteen (14) years.”

“Any person under the age of fourteen (14) years applying for a license to hunt big or trophy game animals under this subsection shall have the application for the license co‑signed by his parent or legal guardian.”

House Bill 115 was signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon on Monday.