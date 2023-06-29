Wyoming: We Love Our Guns, But You Still Can NOT Own These 6 Weapons

One of the many reasons to love being a Wyoming resident is our very lax gun laws, specifically with handguns.

For starters, Wyoming is an open carry state.

Second, we are also "permitless carry", which means:

As of July 1, 2021, permitless concealed carry is legal for any legal resident of the U.S. who is 21 years old or older, and who may lawfully possess a firearm.

*If you need a more legal (and longwinded) explanation of permitless carry, you can read the complete Wyoming Statue here. *

The term is also known as "Constitutional Carry". Wyoming is one of the twenty-nine state that actually allows this.

Lastly, there are no NFA (National Firearms Act), restrictions on any weapons or related items in the state of Wyoming. The Wyoming State NFA Rules state:

Wyoming has no restrictions on the ownership of machine guns, short barreled rifles, short barreled shotguns, short barreled rifles, or silencers. You may hunt with a silencer in Wyoming, but the use of a silencer while poaching or committing other game / hunting violations incurs an additional charge(s). Additionally, any hunting with a machine gun or fully automatic weapon is also prohibited. Wyoming has no other restrictions on the ownership of use of NFA weapons.

That being said, there are still a few weapons that you can NOT legally own in the Cowboy State (all of which are federally mandated), and here is a list of the top six.

These 6 Weapons Are Illegal to Own in Wyoming