2022 Gun Sales In Wyoming Higher Than Most Other States

Well isn't Wyoming just a gun-happy state?

No, really, guns make us happy.

Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world. Gun sales in the U.S. are not going down, but up. WAY UP!

Despite the best efforts of the anti-gun movement, we just can't seem to get enough of them.

In Wyoming, an estimated 40,400 guns were sold from January through July 2022 based on FBI background check data.

That's about 69.5 firearm sales for every 1,000 people.

While we are talking about this enjoy the song I LIKE GUNS by Steve Lee.

Yet still, those numbers put Wyoming at just the 10th highest gun sale rate among states.

Compared to the same seven-month period in 2021, gun sales have slowed in Wyoming. Ammo is hard to find and is expensive.

An estimated 50,900 guns were sold in the state from January through July last year, 20.7% more than there has been this year.

According to the FBI gun sales in America are actually rising faster than the American population. Let that sink in for a moment.

Four handguns, two pistols and two revolvers, a 9mm, 40 caliber, 357 magnum and a 38 special Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Compared to the rest of the world, there are almost 400 million guns in the U.S, that's 1.2 per person- by far the most among all nations. By contrast, in Canada, there are 0.34 guns per person.

Gun violence levels in the U.S. are equally staggering. But in countries like the U.K. where they have an almost complete ban on gun ownership the murder rate has not gone down, but up.

This shows us that someone who wants to commit an act of violence will find a way to do it with whatever tools are available.

attachment-Gun sales Wyoming loading...

Shooting Black Powder In Wyoming