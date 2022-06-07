Photos/Video: $5,000 Reward Offered For Information To Identify Women’s Clinic Arson Suspect

The Casper Police Department recently announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Denver Field Division is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect who attempted to burn down the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper two weeks ago.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect, a woman, performed the attempted arson on May 25, 2022.

Read More: Founder of Wellspring Health Access Says Clinic is ‘Deeply Distressed’ By Alleged Arson in Casper

"Upon review and analysis of available surveillance footage, investigators located video of the suspect intentionally setting fire to the building," a press release from the Casper Police Department stated. "The suspect, who investigators believe acted alone, is believed to be a white female, medium build, standing between 5’6” and 5’8” tall. The suspect was wearing a surgical mask for the majority of the time she is on surveillance footage, aside from one moment in which she pulls the mask down. The suspect entered the building around 3:30am and was inside the building for around fifteen minutes."

A previous release from the CPD noted that at 3:49 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Casper Police responded to the clinic for a report of a business burglary.

According to the report, a caller told police that they heard glass break behind their residence and they witnessed an individual leaving the area carrying a black bag and a gas can.

"Officers immediately responded to the area," the release stated. "Officers located a broken window on the north side of the business building and observed smoke coming from the northeast corner of the building. Officers immediately requested support from Casper Fire-EMS who responded to the scene. The fire, which was found to be located in the west side of the building, was quickly extinguished. After the scene was determined to be safe by fire crews, law enforcement entered the scene to further the investigation."

Read More: Casper Police Partnering with FBI to Investigate Women’s Health Clinic Fire

Law enforcement remained on-scene throughout the rest of the day.

Now, the Casper Police Department has released both photos and a video of the suspect, in hopes of bringing the woman to justice.

Investigators are continuing their active investigation of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Casper Police Department Investigations Division at 307-235-7517 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at crime-stoppers.com or by calling 307-577-8477.

Photos of the woman can be seen below:

Photo Courtesy of the Casper Police Department Photo Courtesy of the Casper Police Department loading...

Photo Courtesy of the Casper Police Department Photo Courtesy of the Casper Police Department loading...

Photo Courtesy of the Casper Police Department Photo Courtesy of the Casper Police Department loading...

Video of the suspect can also be seen below: