Watching Wyoming Trail Cams Is The Perfect Way To Pass The Time

Once in a while you have free time at work or while your waiting for your kids practice to be over and you're looking for a way to pass the time. Wyoming Game & Fish has Trail Cams set all over the state and you can watch videos from those cameras all day.

You may (or may not) know that trail cameras (game cameras) are used by hunters, ranchers, environmental biologist, Game & Fish and others to monitor the action of a particular area. For example hunters will monitor their trail cams to see the time, days and patterns of game that come into their hunting area. Ranchers may use the trail cams to see what predators are haunting their herd. Game & Fish will use trail cams to study the particular animals of a certain area.

Now, you don't have to be a hunter, rancher or work for Game & Fish to take advantage of trail cams. If you are a lover of the outdoors, trail cameras can give you great enjoyment and kill a little time during your day. You can pick up a trail cam at just about any store where you buy hunting equipment or online. Be careful though, watching the camera footage can make time pass a little quickly and all of a sudden 3 hours have passed...trust me!

On the Wyoming Game & Fish website they have dozens of trail cam videos of many different species of Wyoming wildlife. Bears, Beaver, Sheep, different Birds, Elk, Moose, Mountain Lion, Antelope and deer are just a few animals they've been able to get video of on their cameras.

Modern technology has changed the way we can experience the outdoors, even if we can't be in the outdoors. As you can see in the video below, this particular trail cam is busy.

As an added bonus, we've found a live streaming camera from The Elk Refuge at Flat Creek Inn for you to spend hours monitoring the protected habitat for this large elk herd.

