We Ask Google Some Strange Questions Around Valentines Day

The most Googled thing during Valentine's day this year in Wyoming was Tinder. Which is all fine and dandy, but I went on google.com/trends to see what the rest of the world is googling around this time and the results may shock you.

For one we are asking a search engine what love it. How does this make any sense at all? That's like asking your vacuum cleaner what your carpet tastes like.

Another one on the list of top googled things around the U.S. is "What are the 5 love languages". I think this one is a pretty valid one. More valid for single people if we are looking to impress that gal we are taking out later this evening. I mean, what's more impressive than speaking French at that super expensive restaurant?