Weird: Rawlins Just Had a Minor Earthquake

USGS

Since this year hasn't been weird enough, I just learned that there has been a relatively minor earthquake near Rawlins.

The USGS reported that there was a 2.7 earthquake centered just to the southeast of Rawlins just to the west of the area known as the Savage Hills.

USGS

I'm gonna state the obvious and say that a 2.7 won't even rearrange your china if it happens directly underneath your home. But, it's an earthquake in an area that doesn't normally see measurable earthquakes.

I pass this along as a curiosity in a year that's already seen a very large quake near Salt Lake City and also Challis, Idaho. Hard to say what major event will happen next.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NEXT UP: Casper’s Top 20 News Stories of 2019

Filed Under: Minor earhtquake, Rawlins, USGS, wyoming
Categories: Weird News, Wyoming News
Back To Top