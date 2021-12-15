What Are The Chances Your Dog Understands When You Talk To Them?

Your dog is your best friend, right? You'd be shocked to find out that Fido doesn't have a clue what you're talking about most of the time. If you're working on training your new dog to work on the ranch or to be good with your kids the reason your dog responds may be because they know they'll get a reward if their good.

I know, you feel you and you're pooch are on the same page. He (or she) knows when you're happy and ALWAYS listens when you need tell them a secret. In reality, the chance that you're dog has any clue that you're having relationship problems or are having an issue with a coworker is slim to none and slim lives in Texas.

According to a new survey, your dog only really understands about 89 words. You'll be happy to know that Sparky does know most of the commands you've taught him. Like "sit", "come", "stay", "wait" and "no". Also, the little guy can understand words that are tasty to him..."treat", "dinner" and "breakfast" are more than likely learned, because Beethoven enjoys those items.

Researchers say the smarter breeds may know a little over 200 words, but they may not necessarily know what the words mean and they may just be responding because the word sounds close to a word they do know.

Some of the dogs with the biggest vocabular in the study are many dogs you'll find here in Wyoming, like German Shepherd, Border Collie and Australian Shepherd. These dogs are great ranching, herding and service animals. You may be surprised to hear that dogs like the Boxer and Beagle are dogs with fewer words in their vocab.

No matter what kids of dog you have, one thing you can be assured of is that you can tell you're little Gizmo all of your deepest, darkest secrets, they're not going to rat you out and tell anyone. Continue to spill your guts to Brutus and as long as you keep the treats coming, you'll be fine.

