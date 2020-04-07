What Do We Call The Generation Conceived During Coronavirus?

We all know there will be a baby boom due to the coronavirus. The question is, what do we call that generation?

We had the Greatest Generation. They went through the depression, saved the world from the Nazis, came back home and started building, invented marvelous things and even went to the moon.

The Baby Boom generation came from the Greatest Generation.

We have also have generations named after letters in the alphabet. Generation X, Y and Z.

I've been wondering, what do we do after Z? Do we start back at the letter A?

Then along comes the coronavirus pandemic. This gives us an opportunity at a unique name. When in doubt, ask the Wake Up Wyoming listeners. Here are some of their suggestions:

Coronababies.

Generation-C19.

Pandemials.

Coronials.

Childern Of The Quarn. (Quarantine).

Got any more suggestions? Send them in. I'm making a list.

