Casper Police Department Share Hidden ‘CopScotch’ Game

Our local police force has once again done a little something special to make your daily social distancing routine a little more interesting.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook posted a photo along with a message that read:

👋🏻 Anyone want to play some #CopScotch? With most of our community at home we thought we’d bring some fun to your neighborhood! Can you find where this #CopScotch is? Keep your 👀 eyes open while on your social distancing stroll and use the hashtag #CopScotch to show us where you are! #BetterTogether #CoronaCops

If you or children find this hidden gem, please let us know where in Casper it's located.

