Casper Police Department Share Hidden ‘CopScotch’ Game
Our local police force has once again done a little something special to make your daily social distancing routine a little more interesting.
The official Casper Police Department Facebook posted a photo along with a message that read:
👋🏻 Anyone want to play some #CopScotch?
With most of our community at home we thought we’d bring some fun to your neighborhood! Can you find where this #CopScotch is? Keep your 👀 eyes open while on your social distancing stroll and use the hashtag #CopScotch to show us where you are!
If you or children find this hidden gem, please let us know where in Casper it's located.
