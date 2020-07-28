Where Are Americans Traveling to This Summer?

The majority of Americans are still booking their summer travel.

Summer time is travel time and no pandemic is going to keep us from enjoying every single moment. Sure, international travel may be on the back burner, but there is still plenty to be enjoyed right here in America. We have such a diverse landscape from sea to shining sea and it sounds like people are taking advantage of all of it.

A recent survey revealed 76 percent of Americans are booking summer trips.

Wanting to get out of the house, coupled with the desire to see extended family is proving to be quite the motivator. Also, you can still get some pretty great prices on airfare. There is also this idea of getting the kids out of the house and regaining your sanity.

That same survey also shed light on where we're headed.