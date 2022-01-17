WWE legend John Cena recently revealed he won't be having kids any time soon.

During a chat with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, the 44-year-old dished on why being a father at this point in his life isn’t the right thing to do.

When talking about Cena’s extraordinary support for the Make-A-Wish foundation — the wrestling superstar has helped more than 600 children’s wishes come true — Barrymore suggested the athlete would be “kind of the world’s greatest father.”

The F9 star noted his life is busy right now with work commitments and him wanting to be the “best” husband to wife Shay Shariatzadeh. The wrestler and the engineer tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2020.

"I really enjoy my life... It is hard work," he shared. "It is hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It's hard work to be the best husband I can be to my loving wife. It is hard to keep connections with those in my life I love and it is also hard to put in an honest day's work."

Cena then offered his “perspective” on why men should think long and hard before deciding to become a parent.

"I think just because you might be good at something, for me, it is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It's like saying to someone, 'You're pretty good with your hands, you would be a good carpenter.' But if I want to be an actor, I'll be an actor," he explained.

Later in the show, the The Suicide Squad star expressed his gratitude that kids make it their wish to meet him.

"Make-A-Wish's list is enormous and they literally will do anything you want. 'I want to kick it with John Cena and see him wrestle.' That is the coolest thing I have ever heard in my life," Cena gushed.

"It means a lot of things," Cena added. "It means one, something I am passionate about affects people. It means two, I can be a vehicle to help make a wish come true. And it means three, when we engage, when the wish actually happens, it is something that someone wants and we are the finish line."