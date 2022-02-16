Wile E. Coyote’s Getting a Live-Action Movie Starring John Cena
Well, John Cena’s having a good day.
Not only did his HBO Max series Peacemaker get renewed for a second season, he’s also gotten tapped to star in the upcoming live-action Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme. The concept is vaguely Space Jam-ish, in that it takes place in a world where humans animated cartoons co-exist. (There’s no basketball this time, though.)
The movie will be directed by Dave Green, whose previous efforts include Earth to Echo and the live-action (with CGI) Teenage Mutant Ninja sequel, Out of the Shadows. The premise is actually based on a 1990 New Yorker article titled “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier. (You can read it here.) Here are the specifics of the plot, via Deadline:
The film follows Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hires a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation. The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer against the latter’s intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.
That plot synopsis doesn’t exactly inspire massive amounts of confidence, but if anyone is going to play around in a hybrid human/cartoon world, it should be John Cena. With his outrageous physique and his comedic chops, he is the perfect guy for a live-action Looney Tunes movie. Coyote vs. Acme is scheduled to open in theaters on July 21, 2023.