This Man is Convinced Mandela Effect is Making Wyoming Disappear

I realize that I will have some explaining to do about a strange video I've discovered. The short version is a new video shows a guy who is convinced that the Mandela Effect is making Wyoming disappear.

Before I share this guy's video, let me explain what the Mandela Effect is. First, here's the actual definition from Health Line:

The Mandela effect is an unusual phenomenon where a large group of people remember something differently than how it occurred. Conspiracy theorists believe this is proof of an alternate universe, while many doctors use it as an illustration of how imperfect memory can be sometimes.

Some people believe that someone in the future is traveling back in time to alter history or that there are multiple timelines happening in different dimensions. Clear? I realize it's kinda out there.

This guy seems like he's really thought this out. See if you agree with his theory that Wyoming is slowly disappearing.

That's a lot to take in. Danny believes that Wyoming has shrunk 20% since October 31, 2020 if I'm understanding him correctly.

Before you write this off as whacko, consider 44 Mandela Effect instances as documented by Reader's Digest including these:

The cartoon Flintstones is remembered by some to not have the first "T" as in Flinstones.

Do you remember Bugs Bunny being part of the Looney Tunes or Looney Toons?

In Star Wars, many remember Darth Vadar saying "Luke, I am your father" when in truth it's "No, I am your father".

Weird? Yes. True? You decide.