Why Wyoming is the Place to be During an Apocalypse:

Preface: This is all hypothetical, so grab your tinfoil hats and join me in the fun.

Whether the world falls to nuclear war, Yellowstone exploding, or a new burger that turns people into zombies, Wyoming is the smartest place to stay. Wyoming has a great amount of food recourses, we have land fertile enough to farm, plenty of hunting to be done, and many people know how to can. At least 66% of the Wyoming population owns at least one fire arm (let’s be real it’s probably more than that), and approximately 63% of Wyoming's population work some kind of construction.

If the world were to come to an end by yellow stone erupting, I would want to be in Wyoming. We would be gone in a flash, and not have to deal with any repercussions. For the people who live beyond 1000km (apx. 621 miles) of Yellowstone, would be breathing in the ash making cement in their lungs, buildings would collapse (12 inches of ash is enough to cave roofs in). The global temperature would drop about 10 degrees again from the remaining ash blocking out the sun. It would contaminate the crops, our water supply, and make life unbearable to unlivable for what could be a whole decade.

What if the world went to nuclear war? The hopeful answer is that whoever nukes America tries to jumpstart an explosion from Yellowstone, so again we are no longer in the picture to suffer. I’m not a nuclear physicist, or have any degree in any sciences, but I know a little bit about history. If the US got nuked, we could lose hundreds of thousands of people per bomb, not to mention the radiation would injure thousands and corrupt the surrounding land and water. For apocalyptic sake we will say the population of the US is greatly depleted, we are beyond things like money and heating, like every post-apocalyptic show/movie. Wyoming is the lowest populated state, so we are probably not a target, over 60% of our workforce is labor, so we would have functional built cities, and shout out to cowboy ethics, we would probably have a form of government everyone in our city could abide by.

McGeneric Brand comes out with a new burger which is made of contaminated meat turning people into rotting flesh-hungry, corpses. Again, Wyoming is the least populated, we can make functioning cities, and we are armed to the TEETH! We would hold new hunting seasons, and personal zombie kill counts. Not only would we be living in a still functioning, but we would make sport out of what could be most people’s biggest issue. Our biggest obstacle, would be winter. I feel as though lots of people know how to can, so we could have food stored for the winter, it's just surviving/traveling through the snow we would run into our biggest issues. Not that I don’t think we couldn’t make it, we could. It would just suck a lot.

If there were to be any kind of apocalypse, I’m not planning on sticking around long enough to build a “new world”. I personally think that it’s not worth the time, I'll just peace out. But I am one competitive son of a gun, and I REFUSE to be killed by some zombie or a crazed group of survivors. So maybe I do want to see how many zombies I can take out before I die. We all know it's not very realistic, but it is fun to think about.

