Wind River Hotel & Casino Closed Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Wind River Hotel & Casino recently announced via their official Facebook page that they will be closed in effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Wind River Hotel & Casino posted the following message on March 16th, 2020, that read:

To help slow the spread of COVI19

⚠️ EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY ⚠️ Our primary focus is to protect the health of our patrons and employees, so effective March 16, 2020, Wind River Hotel & Casino 789 and Little Wind will be closed in an effort to control the spread of the virus. We are taking this action as responsible business leaders within the community and as one of the largest employers in the region. We will continue to monitor and comply with all orders, directives, instructions and/or recommendations made by government agencies and will advise once a reopen date has been established.