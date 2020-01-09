World Famous Harlem Wizards Coming To Natrona County High School

The World Famous Harlem Wizards will be bringing their rim-rocking, slam-dunking, awe-inspiring basketball skills to Casper on February 19th, 2020 at Natrona County House School.

Come see the Harlem Wizards perform their tricks, hoops and alley oops against Natrona County's teachers and a host of local celebrities. It is a guaranteed, high flying, fun time that the entire will enjoy.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at Oregon Trail Elementary or Natrona County High School. Proceeds benefit the Oregon Trail PTO.

Online tickets are also available via the official Harlem Wizards website.