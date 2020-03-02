So

The set of 6 candles will set you back $35.00.

The 6 scents are Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion, and 100% Fresh Beef.

Apparently these candles are a hot item, and they sold out in a few hours.

Per usual, even though the candles sold out you can now find this set on eBay but you'll have to pay dearly. It looks like the average cost is $175.00.

As I look at the scent choices I can't help but wonder about the onion scented candle. Would you really want to light that one on its own?

As a Wisconsin native, I can get behind the cheese scented candle, and the bun one probably wouldn't be too bad either.

But the ketchup one...blech.

It's time to sound off.

Would you buy a set of scented candles that smells like a McDonald's Quarter Pounder?